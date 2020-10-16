What's on TV for Friday, October 16

Aspiring entrepreneurs can catch the first episode of the new season of Shark Tank tonight on ABC. If that’s not your thing, Disney+ just dropped the movie Clouds inspired by the true story of a teen that was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, and Dean Cain is hosting a new episode of Masters of Illusion.

Shark Tank

The sharks are back for season 12 of Shark Tank tonight. some of the companies pitching the sharks tonight include a father and son duo that think they've come up with a great new way to store paint and a man who thinks he's brought blankets into the 21st century.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Helstrom

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Clouds

Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.



Watch anytime on Disney+

Dream Home Makeover

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Masters of Illusion

Dean Cain hosts a new episode of Masters of Illusion tonight. Tonight’s show features performances by Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW