What's on TV for Friday, September 18

Hulu favorite Pen15 returns to the streamer today, while over on Netflix the American Barbecue Showdown kicks off tonight.

Gemini Man is available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting today, and the next to the last episode of the RuPaul’s Drag Race documentary is airing tonight on E!

Pen15

This week Hulu favorite Pen15 returns to the streamer for season 2A. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds.

Ratched

This dramatic Netflix Original prequel to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" follows the character Nurse Ratched.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

In anticipation of this year's presidential election, All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

American Barbecue Showdown

American Barbecue Showdown is an eight-episode Netflix Original food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis , with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston . Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race is in Vegas! This six-episode documentary follows six former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants: Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo while they work on RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! In Las Vegas. Tonight is episode 5.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

If you have kids at home, then they might be excited about this Netflix Family addition today. Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

Gemini Man

Will Smith stars in Gemini Man, a nonstop action thrill-ride from Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee that arrives on Amazon Prime today. In the film, a retired hitman (Will Smith) is forced on the run and finds himself hunted by his ultimate adversary - a younger clone of himself.

