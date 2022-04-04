What's on TV for Monday, April 4

It's time for the Showstoppers round on American Idol! A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test on The Endgame, and NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander.

Top picks tonight

National Championship Game

North Carolina and Kansas are set to face off in the men's college basketball national championship game from New Orleans.

Watch North Carolina vs Kansas at 9:20 pm ET/6:20 pm PT on TBS.

American Idol

Tonight on a new American Idol, following a competitive Hollywood Week, the search for the next American Idol continues with the Showstoppers round.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Good Doctor

On a new episode of The Good Doctor tonight, while Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage "biohacker" whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain.

Watch The Good Doctor at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

American Song Contest

The American Song Contest continues with a new group of singers representing their home state showcase their original song in the third round of live qualifiers.

Watch The American Song Contest at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Benjamin Franklin

Part one of the latest Ken Burns documentary, Benjamin Franklin, which explores the life and work of writer and publisher, scientist and inventor, diplomat and signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution: Benjamin Franklin.

Watch Benjamin Franklin at 8 pm ET/PT on PBS.