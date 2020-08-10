What's on TV for Monday, August 10

It’s Monday! While that whole work week thing is kind of a bummer, a new week means there are tons of new shows available that are worth a look.

It’s Shark Week, which means there’s a lot of shark-related content headed your way this week. Tonight that shark content includes Shaq deciding which shark has the best predatory attack, which is definitely something he’s qualified to judge. There’s also a new episode of American Dad! tonight and some new cooking shows to help you up your quarantine cuisine.



Abandoned Waters

It’s Shark Week on the Discovery channel. Tonight you can watch Abandoned Waters, which takes a look at Australian great white sharks that have been able to return to their natural behaviors thanks to a lack of human activity in the area. Now that they’re able to behave normally, shark experts are able to study them in ways they weren’t able to before.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Discovery.

The Titan Games

I used to love watching American Ninja Warrior late at night and Dwayne Johnson’s Titan Games has the same kind of vibe to it. In the game, contestants go through a series of physical tasks easy enough that you can yell at them to go faster from your couch at home, but hard enough that you (or at least I) would fail them pretty much immediately. Tonight is the Championship episode for the season.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC.

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate

All those cooking stars you watch on TV aren’t always cooking for themselves. On Best Thing I Ever Ate, some of Food Network’s biggest stars tell you where you can find some of the best food around. In this meat-themed episode Martha Stewart tried flame-grilled wagyu, and Guy Fieri shows you how to get his favorite meaty burrito.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

NBA: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Denver Nuggets take on the LA Lakers tonight from the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. The entire NBA is currently living in a bubble together in Florida where all the games are being played. The Nuggets currently have a 46-24 record and the Lakers a 51-18 record.

Watch tonight’s game starting at 9pm EDT on TNT.

American Dad!

While a lot of TV shows had to halt production due to COVID, American Dad! is still churning out the new content. Tonight's episode, entitled The Old Country has Steve pushing Stan to trace the Smith family's ancestry. Meanwhile, Francine and Hayley are going undercover as Sub Hub secret shoppers.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on TBS.

Shaqattack

I’ve never really thought of Shaq as a shark expert, but here we are. Discovery continues its Shark Week content this week with Shaqattack, a program where Shaq apparently goes on a mission of some kind to determine which shark has the “perfect” predatory attack. Along with help from his pals Mark Roper and Dude Perfect, he puts several different species to the test to determine which shark has the best hunting techniques.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on Discovery.

10 Things You Didn't Know

Ever wish you knew a little more about Brad Pitt? Now’s your chance. Tonight’s episode of “!) Things You Don’t Know” focuses on Pitt and shares 10 surprising things you likely didn’t know about everything from Pitt’s first jobs to his steamiest movie scenes.

Watch at 10pm EDT on E!