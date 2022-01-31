What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 31

Top Picks Tonight

NBC honors the late Betty White with a special tribute

A pair of new episodes of Kenan

The ice storm continues to rage, trapping Grace, on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl

Tonight friends & celebrities pay tribute to the life and career of Betty White.

Watch Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kenan

There are two new episodes of Kenan tonight. First, when their mom, Bobbi, decides to sell the family home, Kenan and Gary must clear the basement of their childhood memorabilia, leading Gary to evaluate his goals in life.

Then, Kenan, Gary, Mika, Tami and Phil head to Miami for some fun, but with love in the air they find a lot of trouble. Rick and Loretta stay home to take care of the girls, but things don't go as planned.

Watch Kenan starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

4400

Tonight on a new 4400, while Shanice helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world.

Watch 4400 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

College Basketball

Tonight, West Virginia is taking on Baylor in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Watch the game at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

March

Tonight on a new March, there is no party like a Prairie View Homecoming. This year may be different with Covid as an uninvited guest, but the Marching Storm shows up to show out.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.