What's on TV for Monday, January 25

Tonight Syracuse is taking on Virginia in College Basketball. Bob and Abishola have some marriage blues on Bob (Hearts) Abishola, and a volcanic eruption happens in Austin and the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew rushes to the rescue.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

College Basketball

Tonight Syracuse is taking on Virginia in College Basketball. Tonight’s game is being played in Virginia at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Watch at 7pm EST on ESPN

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on Bob (Hearts) Abishola, the couple start to believe that they will never be able to get married thanks to Abishola’s current husband, who refuses to agree to a divorce.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS

9-1-1: Lone Star

Rob Lowe’s firefighter drama 9-1-1: Lone Star returned last week with a new season and this week it’s back with a brand new episode. Tonight Austin deals with a volcanic eruption and members of the squad attempt to save lives at a college pool party.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Tonight on a new episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, we get to see some of the most epic breakups and situations that have occurred on the show as well as hear from the couple about some of their relationship struggles.

Watch at 8pm EST on VH1

American Pickers

Tonight on a new episode of American Pickers, Jersey Jon and Mike visit a century-old print shop in Connecticut, while Danielle and Robbie find a rare globe at an old truck stop.

Watch at 9pm EST on History