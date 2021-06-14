What's on TV for Monday, June 14
By Emily Price
Colbert is back tonight with special guest Jon Stewart!
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is going to have its first in-studio guests since the start of the pandemic tonight — Jon Stewart. The show has been producing episode remotely as A Late Show since March 16,2020. Tonight’s show marks the first The Late Show since the start of the pandemic and will be shot at its home, the Ed Sullivan Theater, in front of a live fully-vaccinated studio audience.
Watch at 11:35pm EDT on CBS
202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials
The Olympic trials continue tonight for swimming. Tonight is the swimming finals in women's 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle; and men's 100m breaststroke cap Day 2 in Omaha, Neb. Also: semifinals in men's and women's 100m backstroke.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Celebrity Dating Game
In the series premiere, former Bachelorette and season 28 winner of Dancing with the Stars Hannah Brown asks potential suitors to name a fun and romantic activity they can do at home.
Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC
Hell's Kitchen
Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, The chefs are challenged to replicate the very first challenge in Hell's Kitchen history — breaking down squid perfectly for Chef Ramsay.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
All American
Tonight on a new episode of All American, When Spencer's quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)
After skipping town a decade ago, transgender activist Caz Davis returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned.
Watch anytime on Hulu
Hoarders
Tonight Hoarders is a retrospective special featuring some of the series' most extreme food hoards. The show is hosted by resident clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio, and extreme cleanup specialist, Corey Chalmers.
Watch at 9pm EDT on A&E
