What's on TV for Monday, March 7

Top picks tonight

More incredible stunts as auditions continue on America's Got Talent: Extreme

Shaun and Allen perform a risky surgery on The Good Doctor

A case becomes a family affair on NCIS

America's Got Talent: Extreme

On a new episode of America's Got Talent: Extreme, the auditions continue as a variety of contestants — showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts too big for a stage — compete for a chance to win a $500,000 prize.

Watch America's Got Talent: Extreme at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Good Doctor

Tonight on The Good Doctor, in an effort to please Salen, Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star.

Watch The Good Doctor at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NCIS

On a new NCIS, as NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they're forced to bring Vance's daughter, Kayla, who recently trained with NCIS, to help.

Watch NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American

Tonight on a new All American, with summer ending and their college football careers beginning, Spencer tries to adjust to more than his brutal workout schedule.

Watch All American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.