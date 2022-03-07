What's on TV for Monday, March 7
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
- More incredible stunts as auditions continue on America's Got Talent: Extreme
- Shaun and Allen perform a risky surgery on The Good Doctor
- A case becomes a family affair on NCIS
America's Got Talent: Extreme
On a new episode of America's Got Talent: Extreme, the auditions continue as a variety of contestants — showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts too big for a stage — compete for a chance to win a $500,000 prize.
Watch America's Got Talent: Extreme at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Good Doctor
Tonight on The Good Doctor, in an effort to please Salen, Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star.
Watch The Good Doctor at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.
NCIS
On a new NCIS, as NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they're forced to bring Vance's daughter, Kayla, who recently trained with NCIS, to help.
Watch NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.
All American
Tonight on a new All American, with summer ending and their college football careers beginning, Spencer tries to adjust to more than his brutal workout schedule.
Watch All American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
9-1-1: Lone Star
Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet.
Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
