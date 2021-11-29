What's on TV for Monday, Nov. 29

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Football Team tonight; the top 10 artists perform songs outside of their musical genres on a new episode of The Voice; and Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts on a new 9-1-1.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Football Team in some football. Tonight's game is being played from FedEx Field outside D.C.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, Abishola and Kemi take a directionless Christina to see a Yoruba priest, where she learns that her toxic relationship with her mother may be stifling her growth.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Voice

Tonight on The Voice, the top 10 artists perform songs outside of their musical genres in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the top eight.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

NCIS

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS, NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

All Light, Everywhere

All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new 9-1-1, Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown LA. Athena investigates a 30-year-old cold case involving a casino robbery.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.