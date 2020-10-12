What's on TV for Monday, October 12

You have a lot of options for great TV tonight. Qualifying is over on American Ninja Warrior and the show moves into its semi finals tonight at 8pm, chef’s are cooking up Halloween treats on the Halloween Baking Championship on Food Network, and Bravo’s Chat Room lets you watch along as some of the network’s biggest stars chat about everything from pop culture to their personal lives.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

American Ninja Warrior

A new episode of American Ninja Warrior airs tonight on NBC. Qualifying is over and it's time to step it up for the competition's Semi Finals. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the head spinning Corkscrew and mechanical Clockwork, which are new to the course this season, in addition to fan favorites such as the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Season 3 of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts arrives today on Netflix. Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy's reign of terror. Now they're on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Halloween Baking Championship

A new episode of Halloween Baking Championship airs tonight on the Food Network. In the devil's den, Carla Hall challenges the six remaining bakers to conjure up a devilish dessert using unusual ingredients, such as sauerkraut, beets, tamarind paste, and canned tomato soup, to avoid the fiery pit of elimination.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

A new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? airs tonight on the CW. Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and guest Jeff Davis put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Bravo's Chat Room

If you love Bravo's programming then you'll want to tune in to Bravo's Chat Room tonight. The hottest Bravolebrities come together virtually for a captivating video chat about everything from pop culture to their personal lives.

Watch at 10:30pm EDT on Bravo