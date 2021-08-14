What's on TV for Saturday, August 14

Minnesota United are taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in some soccer tonight! The chefs' spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen tonight on Hell’s Kitchen, and a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover's killer tonight on Magnum P.I.

MLS Soccer

Tonight the Minnesota United are taking on the Los Angeles Galaxy in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Allianz Field.

Watch at 6pm EDT on FOX

NBA Summer League

Tonight the Indiana Pacers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Summer League game. Tonight's game is being played from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Watch at 6pm EDT on ESPN 2

Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank, the sharks are checking out a patented system that easily helps decorate and set up a Christmas tree in a matter of minutes; a fun and easy-to-attach body decor, and a web rental service that ships outdoor gear and apparel.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CNBC

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on Magnum P.I., when a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover's killer because she doesn't want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn't who he claimed to be.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, the chefs' spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen, during which one team struggles to work together on its dish.

Watch at 8pm on FOX

The Zoo: San Diego

Tonight on The Zoo: San Diego, a hippo named Funani welcomes an adorable addition to the family. Meanwhile, a team of staff raise an orphaned koala joey named Omeo.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri is getting in touch with his Italian roots. First up, he pops back into an Italian market in Baltimore, where the arancini and eggplant lasagna are both off-the-hook.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on Food Network