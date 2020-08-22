What's on TV for Saturday, August 22

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to get caught up on all those chores you’ve been neglecting all week, and time to get caught up on some great television. Beyond all the great stuff we suggested this week, there’s a lot of great new stuff tonight as well.

The NBA Playoffs are continuing in Florida tonight, there’s boxing to see, and there are new episodes of Big City Greens, Say Yes to the Dress, and Hotel Paranormal that are all worth a watch.

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are still underway this weekend in Orlando, Florida. All of the games are being played from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and all of the players in the NBA have been quarantining together in a basketball bubble since July. Tonight, Game 3 of the playoffs between the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers goes down at 8:30pm EDT.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

Big City Greens

Season 2 of Big City Greens continues tonight on the Disney Channel. Tonight the Greens visit BigTech, where Tilly is expected to try a new technology that promises to make them the perfect family. Meanwhile, Cricket wins tickets to a show and has to make the difficult decision of whether or not to bring Remy or Tilly with them.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on Disney

Hotel Paranormal

Take a trip to a haunted hotel in tonight with a new episode of Hotel Paranormal. Tonight a wife deals with a paranormal encounter while her husband sleeps, an overnight clerk tries to chase down several apparitions, and a nigh security guard runs into trouble with a ghost in a hunted bathroom.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on the Travel channel.

FOX PBC Fight: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella

Tonight FOX is airing a matchup between two welterweights, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella. Porter is currently at 30-3-1, 17 KOs, while Formula is at 22-0, 10 KOs. Porter is a two welterweight world champion and held the IBF title from 2013-2014 as well as 2018-2019.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Love in the Time of Corona

The pandemic has definitely put a strain on a number of relationships. Love in the Time of Corona takes a look at a variety of different relationships during COVID-19 pandemic, including a couple that’s getting used to being together 24/7, a woman who reconnects with her estranged son, and a few individuals who decide to dip their toe into online dating while quarantining.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on Freeform

Say Yes to the Dress

Tonight’s Say Yes to the Dress kicks off with something everyone can probably related to: squabbling parents. Stephanie runs into issues when she tries to please both her fighting parents with her dress selection. Afterward, we meet a former pageant queen that is hoping to find a dress with a Hollywood-meets-Bollywood look, which might be a hard one to find.

Watch tonight at 8pm on TLC