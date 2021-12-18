What's on TV for Saturday, Dec. 18

Top Picks Tonight

Paul Rudd hosts the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2021

The Independence Bowl and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl kickstart the college football bowl season

Competition takes place in the kitchen as well on Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network

Saturday Night Live

Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Shrink Next Door) joins the five-timers club as he hosts the final episode of Saturday Night Live in 2021; Charli XCX is the musical guest.

Watch on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Independence Bowl

UAB is taking on BYU in the Independence Bowl. Today's game is being played from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

Watch at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Tonight Utah State is taking on Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The game is being played from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Holiday Baking Championship

Want to get in the holiday spirit? The Food Network is running a Holiday Baking Championship marathon today. The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and runs all night.

Watch starting at 5 p.m. ET on Food Network.

College basketball: Ohio State vs Kentucky

Ohio State is taking on Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas today. The game is being played from T-Mobile Arena.

Watch at 5:50 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

Watch anytime on Netflix.