What's on TV for Saturday, December 26

The holiday aftermath means that we don’t have a ton of new shows happening tonight. Letterkenny fans can get excited about the ninths season, which drops today on Hulu for your binge-watching pleasure. FOX is broadcasting a middleweight bout, and there are new episodes of History’s Greatest Mysteries and Deadliest Catch on tonight as well.

FOX PBC Fight Night

It's Fight Night tonight on FOX. Tonight David Morrell Jr. is taking on Mike Gavronski in a middleweight bout. Morrell Jr. currently has a 3-0-0 record with 2KOs, and Gavronski has a 26-3-1 record with 16 KOs.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Letterkenny: Season 9

Letterkenny kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attending an American Buck and Doe. Katy (Michelle Mylett) takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.

Watch anytime on Hulu

History's Greatest Mysteries

Tonight on a new episode of History's Greatest Mysteries, investigator Ben Smith travels to Jesse Marcel's hometown on Louisiana's Gulf Coast to speak to Marcel's family members. While there, the family members reveal information that supports his story of a government cover-up.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

Deadliest Catch

Tonight on a new episode of Deadliest Catch: On Deck Jake risks capsizing and Monte's move pays off in big pots. A cyclonic snowstorm churns up some surprise waves, and as the storm peaks, the Cornelia Marie's deck turns greenhorn gauntlet, fog overtakes the fleet, Harley loses an engine and Junior fights sea-fleas.

Watch at 10pm EST on Discovery

Chef

If you're looking for a good movie to watch tonight, Chef can be a great choice. The 2014 follows the story of a head chef that quits his job and then buys a food truck. Netflix added it in December.

Watch anytime on Netflix