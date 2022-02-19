What's on TV for Saturday, Feb. 19

Top Picks Tonight

It's the final night of live broadcast of Winter Olympic events in primetime

There are a multitude of ranked matchups all day in college basketball

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, including the Slam Dunk Contest

2022 Winter Olympics

The final night of live coverage from the Beijing Winter Olympics takes place tonight, with bobsled pairs' free skate in figure skating and more on the docket.

Watch the Winter Olympics throughout the day on NBCU channels and platforms, with primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

College Basketball

Another full day of action across college basketball, including multiple games between ranked opponents. Here are a few of the must-watch games:

No. 12 Illinois vs No. 19 Michigan State, noon ET on ESPN.

No. 11 Texas Tech vs No. 20 Texas, 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

No. 25 Alabama vs No. 4 Kentucky, 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

No. 16 Tennessee vs No. 23 Arkansas, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

NBA All-Star weekend continues from Cleveland. Tonight's offerings include the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Feast

The Feast follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.

Watch The Feast anytime on Hulu.

Celebrity Big Brother

It's the home stretch of Celebrity Big Brother, as we're down to the final few houseguests.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Great Chocolate Showdown

Tonight on The Great Chocolate Showdown, seven remaining competitors strive to mirror perfection when Chef Anna Olson teaches them how to use a mirror glaze technique.

Watch The Great Chocolate Showdown at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.