What's on TV for Saturday, Jan. 22

Top Picks Tonight

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs begin with a doubleheader

The X Games 2022 set the table for the Winter Olympics

Former Saturday Night Live star Will Forte returns to host for the first time.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Two games kick off the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, as the Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the Bengals vs Titans game at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Watch the 49ers vs Packers game at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

X Games Aspen 2022

The Winter Olympics are just a couple weeks away, but before then watch some winter sports action to get you ready. Today's action includes snowboard slopestyle, ski slopestyle, snowboard big air and ski big air.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2022 from 2-6 p.m. ET on ABC and 10 p.m.-midnight ET on ESPN.

Saturday Night Live

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte (MacGruber) returns to host the sketch show for the first time. This week's musical guest is Måneskin.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Kentucky vs Auburn college basketball

No. 12 Kentucky will take on No. 2 Auburn in this college basketball game between SEC rivals.

Watch Kentucky vs Auburn at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

LSU vs Tennessee college basketball

In another ranked matchup between SEC rivals, No. 13 LSU will play No. 24 Tennessee.

Watch LSU vs Tennessee at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.