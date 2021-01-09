What's on TV for Saturday, January 9

The NFL Playoffs are underway with a Wild Card game tonight between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team. Ghost Nation is checking out a haunted resort, and Netflix is heading indie some of the world’s toughest prisons.

NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs are kicking off tonight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Washington Football Team in a Wild Card game. The Buccaneers currently have a 11-5 record while Washington has a 7-9 record. Tonight’s game will be played from FedEx field.

Watch at 8:15pm EST on NBC

Ghost Nation

Tonight the Ghost Nation crew heads to western Pennsylvania where it investigates Hotel Conneaut, a century-old resort on the shores of Conneaut Lake.

Watch at 9pm EST on the Travel Channel.

1000-lb Sisters

Tonight on a new episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy reaps the benefits of weight-loss surgery, while her sister Tammy worries that she gained weight during quarantine. Amy ends up having to travel to urgent care where she receives life-changing news.

Watch at 10pm EST on TLC

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Kindred Spirits

Tonight on a new episode of Kindred Spirits, the team investigates the Historic Oliver Estate, where people have reported possession and missing time. While there, they discover that the paranormal field might be stronger than anyone thought.

Watch at 10pm EST on the Travel Channel.