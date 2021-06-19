What's on TV for Saturday, June 19

The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball tonight! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with swimming Day 7, and the new Pixar film IB is available today on Disney+.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with swimming Day 7 in Omaha, Nebraska. Featured: finals in men's 100m butterfly; and women's 200m backstroke and 800m freestyle. Plus, women's and men's 50m freestyle semifinals.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Detroit Tigers are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Angels, Angel Stadium.

Watch at 10pm EDT on FOX Sports

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Fatale

In the mood for a movie? Tonight HBO is showing Fatale. A married man finds himself living a nightmare as he is relentlessly manipulated and out-witted by a mysterious woman with whom he had a wild one night stand.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HBO

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Watch anytime on Netflix