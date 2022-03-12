What's on TV for Saturday, March 12

Top picks tonight

College basketball

We're just days away from March Madness, but before we get to that, its the final days of Championship week and there are plenty of big games on the schedule (most matchups still TBD):

American East Basketball Tournament Championship — 11 am ET/8 am PT on ESPN2

Ivy League Basketball Tournament — Princeton vs Cornell, 11 am ET/8 am PT on ESPNU

Ivy League Basketball Tournament — Yale vs Pennsylvania, 2 pm ET/11 am PT on ESPNU

Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinals — 1 pm ET/10 am PT & 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on CBS

SEC Basketball Tournament Semifinals — 1 pm ET/10 am PT & 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ESPN

MEAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ESPN2

American Athletic Basketball Semifinals — 3 pm ET/noon PT & 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT on ESPN2

MAAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on ESPNU

Mountain West Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on CBS

Big 12 Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN

SWAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPNU

Big East Basketball Tournament Championship — 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Fox

MAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2

Big Sky Basketball Tournament Championship — 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPNU

ACC Basketball Tournament Championship — 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN

PAC-12 Basketball Tournament Championship — 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Fox

Southland Basketball Tournament Championship — 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN2

WAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPNU

Saturday Night Live

Zoë Kravitz, star of The Batman, makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight with musical guest Rosalía.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT.

NBA basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Golden State Warriors. Tonight's game is being played from Chase Center in San Francisco

Watch Bucks vs Warriors at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.

NHL hockey

Time for some Saturday afternoon NHL hockey on ABC, as the Philadelphia Flyers take to the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC.

Great Chocolate Showdown

Tonight on a new episode of Great Chocolate Showdown, a 3D chocolate molding Technique Test gives the bakers one last chance to impress the judges and secure their spot in the final three. One baker is given the opportunity of a lifetime.

Watch Great Chocolate Showdown at 8 pm ET on The CW.