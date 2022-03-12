What's on TV for Saturday, March 12
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
College basketball
We're just days away from March Madness, but before we get to that, its the final days of Championship week and there are plenty of big games on the schedule (most matchups still TBD):
American East Basketball Tournament Championship — 11 am ET/8 am PT on ESPN2
Ivy League Basketball Tournament — Princeton vs Cornell, 11 am ET/8 am PT on ESPNU
Ivy League Basketball Tournament — Yale vs Pennsylvania, 2 pm ET/11 am PT on ESPNU
Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinals — 1 pm ET/10 am PT & 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on CBS
SEC Basketball Tournament Semifinals — 1 pm ET/10 am PT & 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ESPN
MEAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ESPN2
American Athletic Basketball Semifinals — 3 pm ET/noon PT & 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT on ESPN2
MAAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on ESPNU
Mountain West Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on CBS
Big 12 Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN
SWAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPNU
Big East Basketball Tournament Championship — 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Fox
MAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2
Big Sky Basketball Tournament Championship — 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPNU
ACC Basketball Tournament Championship — 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN
PAC-12 Basketball Tournament Championship — 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Fox
Southland Basketball Tournament Championship — 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN2
WAC Basketball Tournament Championship — 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPNU
Saturday Night Live
Zoë Kravitz, star of The Batman, makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight with musical guest Rosalía.
Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT.
NBA basketball
Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Golden State Warriors. Tonight's game is being played from Chase Center in San Francisco
Watch Bucks vs Warriors at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.
NHL hockey
Time for some Saturday afternoon NHL hockey on ABC, as the Philadelphia Flyers take to the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Watch Flyers vs Hurricanes at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC.
Great Chocolate Showdown
Tonight on a new episode of Great Chocolate Showdown, a 3D chocolate molding Technique Test gives the bakers one last chance to impress the judges and secure their spot in the final three. One baker is given the opportunity of a lifetime.
Watch Great Chocolate Showdown at 8 pm ET on The CW.
