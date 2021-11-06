What's on TV for Saturday, Nov. 6

There's lots of college football tonight; Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live; and the animated series Arcane arrives on Netflix.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

It's going to be a full day of college football.

Things start off with Army vs Air Force on CBS at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Later on CBS, the SEC Game of the Week features No. 12 Auburn vs No. 13 Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. ET

The Saturday Night Football game this week will see No. 7 Oregon vs Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

And one of the late night games features No. 16 Texas (San Antonio) is taking on UTEP, which you can watch at 10:15 p.m. ET ESPN 2.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live returns with a new episode, featuring Succession star Kieran Culkin as the host and Ed Sheeran as the musical guest.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Tonight on a new Whose Line Is It Anyway, the four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Zoo

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, when Matthew the feisty camel develops a tooth issue, the zoo staff is determined to treat him. And Ivy the babirusa is expecting for the very first time.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

Arcane

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

Watch anytime on Netflix.