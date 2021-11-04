How to watch Auburn vs Texas A&M college football game

The SEC continues to be on the best conferences in all of college football, as it has five teams currently ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll, including both teams featured in CBS’ SEC Game of the Week, No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M. The Auburn vs Texas A&M game is taking place at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

It’s crunch time in college football week 10, with many big time games with massive season implications on the line in games like No. 10 Wake Forest vs North Carolina, Army vs Air Force and No. 7 Oregon vs Washington, which is the Saturday Night Football primetime game on ABC. But perhaps no matchup is as intriguing as these two top-15 teams going head to head.

Read on for a preview of the matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies, as well as how you can watch Auburn vs Texas A&M this weekend.

Auburn vs Texas A&M matchup preview

Many college football fans have been conditioned over recent years to feel like the SEC will pretty much always come down to Alabama or Georgia, but both of the teams in this game, particularly Auburn, could have a say in how things shake out moving forward.

Auburn has a record of 6-2 on the season, but is 3-1 in conference, with their one loss matching that of Alabama for the lead in the SEC West and the Iron Bowl between the two teams still on tap for the last game of the season. This means that Auburn could find their way to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta should they win out, but that starts with this week’s game against Texas A&M.

Auburn finds themselves in the middle of a brutal stretch of games where they play a ranked SEC opponent five weeks in a row. So far they are 2-1 in those games (the one loss to Georgia), including one win on the road against Arkansas. Leading the way has been Bo Nix, who has thrown for 568 yards and three touchdowns in their two wins, while also adding another 72 yards and another three touchdowns on the ground. Star running back Tank Bigsby has also played well, particularly in the most recent game against Ole Miss, where he had 140 yards and a touchdown.

Defense hasn’t been much more than average for Auburn this season, they rank 50th overall in yards allowed per game but are keeping teams to an average of 19.5 points per game on the season. The defense is led by Zakoby McClain, who has 29 total tackles and two sacks in the last two games.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has the feather in their cap this season of beating then top-ranked Alabama at home, and now they have the chance to go 2-0 against SEC’s Alabama schools this year. As far as larger season implications, because A&M already has two conference losses, they will need a lot to go right to reach the SEC Championship game, but if they can get a win against Auburn and end the season 9-2 then they could be a sleeper pick for the College Football Playoff.

While A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is settling in after having to come in for injured starter Haynes King, the Aggies’ offense goes as far as their running game will take them, led by Isiah Spiller and Devon Achane, who have a combined 1,369 yards rushing on the season and 10 touchdowns.

Texas A&M appears to have the edge over Auburn on the defensive side of the ball, per the stats. The Aggies rank 27th in the country in yards per game allowed while just allowing an average of 16.5 points per game so far this season. Will they be able to shut down the Auburn offense and score another big win on their home field?

Texas A&M is a home favorite as of right now, getting 4.5 points from oddsmakers.

How to watch Auburn vs Texas A&M in the U.S.

CBS is airing Auburn vs Texas A&M as its nationally broadcast SEC Game of the Week, this means that anyone with access to their local CBS station, be it through a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) will be able to watch the game on their TV set.

Not in front of your TV? Subscribers to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service can watch Auburn vs Texas A&M through the CBS Sports app or CBSsports.com by using their account login information.

There is also the streaming option, as Paramount Plus provides its subscribers with live access to college football games that air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. These live broadcasts are available on both the $4.99 per month Paramount Plus Essential plan (which typically does not include access to local CBS stations) and the $9.99 Paramount Plus Premium plan.

How to watch Auburn vs Texas A&M from anywhere in the world

While Paramount Plus has begun to roll out to international markets, with more on the way, access to CBS stations is not available to international subscribers. So instead, a good option to for watching the Georgia vs Florid game if you are outside the U.S. is a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN is a service that routes network traffic through a specific set of servers in a country to create an encrypted feed to watch over a computer. In simpler terms, a VPN hooks a viewer up with a safe feed from another country so they can watch a specific broadcast.