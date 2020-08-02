What's on TV for Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

asdgasdgasdgasdgasdgasdg

F1: British Grand Prix

The F1 series (aka Formula 1) is in England this weekend and next, with the British Grand Prix this morning from Silverstone. It's the fourth race of the season, with Mercedes out to a strong lead thus far.

Will that continue after today's race? Only one way to find out.

Watch at 9 a.m. Eastern on ESPN

I'll Be Gone In the Dark

Catch the final episode of this limited series.

As 72-year-old former police officer Joe DeAngelo’s arrest unfolds in real time, chilling facts materialize that illuminate Michelle McNamara’s prescience in her book’s epilogue, “Letter to an Old Man.”

Meanwhile, researcher Paul Haynes and true crime writer Billy Jensen try to learn everything they can about DeAngelo. Exclusive interviews with DeAngelo’s relatives reveal early family trauma, and his double life as a suburban dad and serial predator.

When Patton Oswalt, Jensen, and Haynes connect with survivors and McNamara’s fellow citizen detective Melanie Barbeau, Michelle’s absence is deeply felt.

Watch at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO

Perry Mason

Just two episodes left! Hoping to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly’s staggering debt and Charlie’s ransom, Mason (Matthew Rhys) puts Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick) on the stand.

Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) faces mounting pressure from the church elders about her promises for a “resurrection.” Strickland loses track of a key witness, while Drake’s (Chris Chalk) detective work opens a new avenue in the case.

Watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO

Connected

Science reporter and host Latif Nasser hops all over the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we're all linked to one another — and to our world.

He takes a look at the air we breathe, the selfies and how the "poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies."

OK, then.

Shark vs. Surfer

Who doesn't love sharks? And who doesn't love surfers? And who doesn't love the a horribly titled series?

That's what we've got in Shark vs. Surfer, which premieres today on Hulu. The gist:

Accounts of shark attacks on surfers; caught-on-camera encounters, and interviews with the victims; insight from marine biologists Ryan Johnson and Dr. Stephen Kajiura.

OK, then.

MLB: Boston Red Sox at N.Y. Yankees

Any other season and a Red Sox-Yankees game would be quite the Sunday evening spectacle. This year, it's a little different without any fans in the stands.

But baseball must go on. And when these two teams go at it, we watch.

Watch at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

The MVPs from the previous two seasons go at it tonight from The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

It's not a normal game — what is these days? And this is not a normal season. But just like the Yankees and Red Sox, when these two hit the court together, good things happen. We're in.

Watch at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Last Week Tonight

It was a slow news week in the U.S. and around the world, so perhaps John Oliver will just take the week off and ...

Who are we kidding? There's absolutely no way we'd want to miss this week's recap of the news as only Oliver can do it. (If only to hear what he has to say about the Emmy nominations.)