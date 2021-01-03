What's on TV for Sunday, January 3

Are you ready for some football? Tonight the Washington Football Team is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday Night Football. There are new episodes of Your Honor and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on tonight, and The Minimalists arrived on Netflix today so show us how we can all potentially live our lives a little better with less stuff.

Tonight the Washington Football Team is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday Night Football. Currently Washington has a 6-9 record, while Philadelphia has a 4-10-1 record. Tonight’s game will be played from. Lincoln Financial Field.

Watch at 8:20pm EST on NBC

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston's latest drama Your Honor continues tonight with episode 5. Tonight Michael attempts to return to business as usual until he discovers that someone is blackmailing him. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Gina commit to avenging their son's death.

Who Want To Be A Millionaire

Someone is about to kick off 2021 as a millionaire. Tonight there’s a new episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Tonight’s show will include guests Amanda Peet and Rebel Wilson.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Alaska: The Last Frontier

On a new episode of Alaska: The Last Frontier tonight, Otto dynamites a reservoir in case of an emergency. Jane takes Charlotte fishing, but Charlotte decides it’s not for her, and Atz Sr. Enlists the help of his family to get Fox Cabin back on track.

Watch at 8pm EST on the Discovery Channel

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Watch anytime on Netflix