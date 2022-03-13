What's on TV for Sunday, March 13

Top picks tonight

March Madness Selection Sunday

Following the final few conference championship games, the 2022 March Madness brackets will be revealed for both the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The NCAA men's Basketball Championship Selection Show will air at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on CBS.

The NCAA women's Basketball Selection Special will air at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN.

American Idol

American Idol season 20 continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America's next singing sensation.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

PGA Tour golf

Final round of The Players Championship, from TPC Sawgrass, takes place.

Watch The Players Championship starting at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on NBC.

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new The Simpsons, when Homer is erroneously blamed for leaving Santa's Little Helper locked in a hot car, footage of the incident goes viral, outraging all of Springfield and making Homer a pariah.

Watch The Simpsons at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, Gene begrudgingly agrees to participate in a music video for Courtney. Meanwhile, Teddy and Linda obsess over a mysterious customer at the restaurant.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on Family Guy, the Griffins tell Family Guy versions of three HBO shows: Game of Thrones, Succession and Big Little Lies.

Watch Family Guy at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

S.W.A.T.

Tonight on a new episode of S.W.A.T., when a terminally ill inmate escapes from a hospital determined to settle old scores before he dies, SWAT must team up with a longtime rival of Hicks to protect the fugitive's targets.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.