What's on TV for Sunday, March 21

Tonight you can catch the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings in some hockey. It’s Hollywood Week this week on American Idol, and there are new episodes of The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers both on tonight on FOX.

NHL Hockey

The Vegas Golden Knights are hitting the ice against the Los Angeles Kings tonight. Tonight's game is being played live from the home of the Kings, Staples Center.

Watch at 6pm EST on NBC Sports

American Idol

Hollywood Week kicks off tonight on American Idol. Tonight fan favorites return to the stage for the Genre Challenge in the hopes of making it to the next round of the game.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, The Simpsons learn a secret about Flanders' past and discover a never-before-seen room in their home.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Linda is trying out a new diet that manages to give her some unfortunate gastrointestinal trouble on the day of parent-teacher-student conferences.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Charmed

Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, the Charmed Ones take on the Tomb of Chaos. While they do, they're also navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW