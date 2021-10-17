What's on TV for Sunday, Oct. 17

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight; Bob gets roped into a road trip with Teddy on a new episode of Bob’s Burgers; and Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic and Moe has a fateful choice to make on a new episode of The Simpsons.

Tonight the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Heinz Field.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

MLB Playoffs

It's Game 2 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and the Braves. The game is taking place at Altanta's Truist Park.

Watch the Dodgers vs Braves at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic and Moe has a fateful choice to make.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer's father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Great North

Tonight on a new episode of The Great North, after Delmer suffers a concussion while eating soup, the Tobins tell their favorite stories about him in order to keep him awake and alive.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Officer Nolan and Officer Chen search for a missing person who may have international ties that puts everyone's lives in danger. Meanwhile, Harper continues the search for a serial arsonist.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Bob gets roped into a road trip with Teddy. Meanwhile, Linda and the kids compete for the title of Employee of the Day.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Killer Camp

Tonight on a new episode of Killer Camp, reeling from the murder of one of their fellow campmates, tensions begin to run high at Camp Pleasant. Camp Counselor Bobby leads the remaining campers to the lake.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.