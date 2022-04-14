What's on TV for Thursday, April 14

Top picks tonight

Ghosts

On the penultimate episode of Ghosts season 1, an '80s "mean girl" ghost named Stephanie, who died on her prom night, is awakened in the attic, triggering Sam to confront what happened on her own prom night.

Watch Ghosts at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Law & Order

An all new Law & Order airs tonight. When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Price and Maroun risk putting a witness in harm's way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath.

Watch Law & Order at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. Law & Order: SVU (9 pm ET/PT) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (10 pm ET/PT) are also all new.

MasterChef Junior

On a new MasterChef Junior, to celebrate the approaching birth of her baby, judge and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Daphne Oz challenges the 12 remaining chefs to a special challenge.

Watch MasterChef Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new Young Sheldon, Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit and Georgie struggles with his big secret.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new United States of Al, Riley and Vanessa decide to officially file for divorce, but the process stirs up old feelings. Also, Al dates both Cindy and Ariana in the hopes of figuring out which woman is the better fit.

Watch United States of Al at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Walker

Tonight on a new Walker, Cordell and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie runs into familiar faces from her past.

Watch Walker at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Call Me Kat

Tonight on Call Me Kat, Kat has to deal with the consequences of her past actions and make a big decision about her relationship. Meanwhile, Max tries to figure out a great plan for his third date with Nicole.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Legacies

On a new Legacies, Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya.

Watch Legacies at 9pm EST on The CW.