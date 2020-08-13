What's on TV for Thursday, August 13

Happy Thursday! Tonight you’ve got some pretty solid options when it comes to TV to watch. If cooking’s your thing, today Selena + Chef debuts on HBO, the quarantine cooking show that pairs the singer with a new chef each episode to cook something new.

Shark Week continues today with a special Snoop Dog episode, and an indie film starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass arrives on Netflix for your viewing pleasure.



🇬🇧For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Selena + Chef

Selena Gomez’s new cooking show officially arrives on HBO Max today. The 10-episode unscripted series has Gomez pair with a new chef each episode to attempt to cook something great. Filmed during quarantine, each of those chefs join Gomez remotely. We saw the official trailer for the show last week and can confirm at least one fire also happens during her culinary journey.

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

Safety Not Guaranteed

Did you know Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass made a movie together? Yeah, me neither. Safety Not Guaranteed was initially screened at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival where it apparently walked away with the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film follows Plaza who plays an intern at Seattle Magazine that has been asked by her boss to investigate a classified ad that reads “Wanted: Somebody to go back in time with me. This is not a joke. You'll get paid after we get back. Must bring your own weapons. I have only done this once before. SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED. I have only done this once before.”

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Air Jaws 2020

It’s Shark Week still. This year Shark Week is celebrating 20 years of flying sharks with a special 2020 edition of Air Jaws. In the show, Jeff Kurr, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and others revisit some of the most epic Air Jaws moments over the years. Given that all of those moments involve flying sharks there are bound to be some pretty great ones.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on Discovery.

Big Brother

The final episode of Big Brother for the week airs tonight, after that, you’ll have to check up on the houseguests and what they’re up to via webcam until next week. As always, there’s bound to be a bit of drama as the group decides who to kick out of their televised quarantine bubble and who to form alliances with to ensure they stay protected next week.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS.

Restaurant: Impossible

Similar to last week, tonight’s Restaurant: Impossible also has a COVID theme. Robert Irvine visits McLanks Family Restaurant in Columbia, Missouri to help bring the owners back together after the pandemic caused issues for their family business. See if he’s able to help them get back on track.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Food Network.

Sharkadelic Summer

Sure, sharks are cool, but you know what’s cooler? Snoop Dogg talking about sharks. Snoop Dogg takes a look at some of the craziest encounters with sharks and talks to experts who are trying to determine why great white sharks have started to populate America’s shores.

Watch tonight at 9:01pm EDT on Discovery.

NBA Basketball

The NBA continues to plow through the remainder of its season tonight with seven games in total going down today, three of which are televised. Today you can catch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns at 4pm, San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz 6:30 pm, and the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets at 9 pm. All 14 teams playing today have been quarantining together in the NBA bubble in Florida. All of the games will also be played in Florida.

Watch today starting at 4pm EDT on TNT.