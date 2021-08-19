What's on TV for Thursday, August 19

Tonight on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine, Jake and Amy are working on a system to balance work and childcare. The makers are creating an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family tonight on a new episode of Making It, and Garret and Luna set out on a rescue mission tonight on a new episode of The Outpost.



Making It

With everyone spending so much time at home lately, tonight on Making It Nick and Amy task the Makers with making another Mega Craft; an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

grown-ish

Tonight on grown-ish, When Zoey's ideas are used without credit by her boss, she debates whether to speak up and risk her internship or sit silently.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Freeform

The Outpost

Tonight on The Outpost, Garret and Luna set out on a rescue mission. Meanwhile, Tobin proves his loyalty and Wren and Janzo discover what lies beneath the Outpost. A quest begins to uncover Luna's past.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

On a new episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine tonight, Jake and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare. Rosa gets a new houseguest.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Coroner

Tonight on the season premiere of Coroner, in the wake of COVID-19, Jenny investigates the mysterious death of a care worker whose body is found in her own car.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Hustler

Tonight on The Hustler, five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this game show where Larry David, magic, and Katy Perry are clues to discovering "The Hustler."

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC