What's on TV for Thursday, August 20

Happy Thursday! The week is almost over, and what better way to celebrate than with some great television? Reality TV rules the day with new episodes of DeMarcus Family Rules, Big Brother, House Hunters and Restaurant: Impossible all happening tonight. We also found a new Netflix documentary that looks into whether or not the existence of aliens is a reality featuring a man that spent 30 years trying to contact them.

John Shepherd was so convinced that there were aliens in space that he broadcast music into space for 30 years trying to make contact with them. The documentary John Was Trying to Contact Aliens takes a look at John’s quest, and what happens when he decides to give up his search. The brief film won the short film jury award for non-fiction at Sundance last year and arrives on Netflix today.

Restaurant: Impossible

Restaurants everywhere have been suffering due to COVID. In tonight’s Restaurant: Impossible, Robert Irvine goes to Drake’s Place in Ferguson, Missouri, which has suffered a great deal in recent months due to both the pandemic and unrest in the community.

DeMarcus Family Rules

Ever wonder how the other half lives? Thanks to reality TV, you can! The Netflix Original DeMarcus Family Rules follows Rascal Flats bassist Jay DeMarcus and his wife Allison, who happens to be a former beauty queen as they try to navigate life and juggle family and professional commitments. And like most reality shows, there will undoubtably be some antics along the way.

Big Brother

Yet another new episode of Big Brother All Stars airs tonight. Like many of us, the houseguests have been stuck at home during a pandemic. Unlike a lot of us; however, the group is trying to do whatever they can to stay inside the house for as long as possible. The houseguest that makes it the longest will walk away with $500,000.

House Hunters

Buying a new house is always a bit of a challenge. In tonight’s episode of House Hunters, a couple in Milwaukee is looking to buy a home. While one of them are focused on finding a property that’s charming, the other is more interested in checking out the structural issues a building might have.

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is one of those movies that you always catch something new about every time you see it. Netflix added the original Jurassic Park earlier the month as well as The Lost World and Jurassic Park III. If you haven’t seen the trilogy lately, then it’s definitely worth a second (or 100th) watch.

