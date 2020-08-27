What's on TV for Thursday, August 27

We’re almost to the end of the week! While most of us are probably dreaming of fun times outside our homes this weekend, in the Big Brother house tonight one cast member is going actually to be upset that they have to leave the house for good.

Beyond what’s likely to be a brutal eviction, tonight you can also catch celebrities playing games from home in Celebrity Game Face as well as new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible and House Hunters, amongst other great options.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Brink

Steven Bannon might be in jail now, but in 2018 he was working in politics and trying to read the word on Donald Trump. The Brink follows Bannon leading up to the 2018 mid-term elections in the United States. During that time Bannon was the subject of a number of press headlines as well as the focus of several protests. Everywhere he went.

Stream anytime on Hulu

Dr. Pimple Popper

Tonight’s new episode of Dr. Pimple Popper follows up with someone we’ve met before: Taylore. An aspiring model, she previously had bumps removed from the tops of her ears that made them seem elf-like. She’s doing a consult with the doctor to see if they’re making a return after being removed on a previous episode.

Watch at 10pm EDT on TLC

Big Brother: All Stars

A new episode of Big Brother: All-Stars airs tonight. The houseguests have been quarantining together for weeks now with the goal of staying inside longer than anyone else. Tonight is an elimination night, so someone will get evicted before the hour is over and lose their chance at winning $500,000. Watch to find out who.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Restaurant: Impossible

Restaurant: Impossible is back tonight with a new trip to Edgar’s Restaurant in Akron, Ohio. Edgar’s, like many restaurants in the country and the world, has to make some changes to help it survive the current pandemic. tonight, the Restaurant: Impossible team will help implement some of those changes.

Watch at 9pm of the Food Network

Celebrity Game Face

Kevin Hart is hosting a celebrity game night tonight. Like many of our games nights, games are being played remotely from star’s homes. Tonight’s celebrity guests include Tracee Ellis Ross & Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor and Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker.

Watch at 10pm EDT on E!

House Hunters

House Hunters heads to Kansas City tonight with a couple tat’s decided on the city they want to live in, but not the type of house they’re interested in. The couple clashes over whether to purchase downtown or to choose a more quiet life out in the suburbs.

Watch at 10:01pm EDT on HGTV

Fine Me In Paris

Season three of the Hulu Original Find Me in Paris is now available on the streamer. The season follows Lena Grisky, who is completing her final year at the Paris Opera School. She’ll have to compete against the ballet world’s elite to score a spot in the company. While she does, she also learns about her true identity: a Time Travel Heir.

Stream anytime on Hulu