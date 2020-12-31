What's on TV for Thursday, December 31

2020 is almost over! If you’re looking for a way to countdown to 2021 you’ve got some options. ABC, NBC, and FOX are all hosting their own New Year’s eve countdowns tonight. Before the main event; however, I highly recommend checking out the comedic mockumentary Death to 2020 on Netflix. If you’re looking for something a little classier, PBS is also airing a special celebrating the resilience of America.

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve

Really, I’m not entirely sure why I’m even writing this list today beyond this entry, because, I’m pretty sure this is where you’ll probably be. Tonight Billy Porter joins Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square to countdown until that ball drops. Later, Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

FOX New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021

Ok, so you don’t want to watch Ryan Seacrest? I get it. Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to "Toast & Roast" all that was 2020 on FOX tonight as well.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

New Year's Eve : Escape From 2020

Yes, NBC also has a New Year’s Eve show happening tonight. Hoda and Jenna are looking back at the videos and trends in 2020, including interviews with celebrities on their hopes for the new year. Then at 10pm ET Carson Daly brings in 2021 from Times Square with special guests and performances.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Death to 2020

If you haven’t watched Death to 2020 yet on Netflix there’s no time like the present. The show, from the creators of Black Mirror takes a look at some of the terrifying, absurd, and down right ridiculous things that happened in 2020, but from a comedic point of view. The 1-hour mockumentary is super entertaining, and the perfect way to kick off a New Year’s Eve celebration, if you ask me.

Watch anytime on Netflix

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America

While most networks are broadcasting looks back at your terrible year and celebrations of its final demise, PBS is instead showing United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America, a program designed to instead show how we're all tied together.

Watch at 8pm on PBS