What's on TV for Thursday, Feb. 10

The 2022 NFL Honors honor the best from this past NFL season

Another full day of Winter Olympics coverage

The fifth and sixth quarterfinal games of the Jeopardy! National College Championship

NFL Honors

Tonight is NFL Honors, which recognizes the best players, performances and plays from the 2021 NFL season, plus the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Watch NFL Honors at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Plus.

2022 Winter Olympics Olympics

NBC's primetime coverage of the Olympics include the mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, the final for the men's halfpipe in snowboarding (live) and the women's super G race in Alpine skiing (live).

Watch Winter Olympics coverage will air all day on NBCU platforms, with NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeopardy! National College Championship

Night three of the Jeopardy! National College Championship will feature two more quarterfinal games between some of the brightest college students in the country.

Watch Jeopardy! National College Championship at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Call Me Kat

Tonight on a new Call Me Kat, when Randi sees Sheila's boyfriend out with another woman, she and Kat decide to investigate, but can't decide if they should tell Sheila.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Pivoting

On a new Pivoting, Amy thinks before she speaks after learning that Luke has been using foul language at school. Meanwhile, Sarah and Brian begin to butt heads.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.