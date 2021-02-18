What's on TV for Thursday, February 18

Law & Order: SVU is back tonight with a brand new episode. There are new episodes of Young Sheldon, B Positive, and Mr. Mayor on tonight, and Sonic the Hedgehog is available now on Hulu.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Toronto Raptors are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in some basketball. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Bucks, Fiserv Forum.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Tonight on a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Benson teams up with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on Mr. Mayor, the mayor's office is torn apart by a trivia competition. Meanwhile, Neil tries to convince Orly that a casual fling is more serious than it is.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Young Sheldon

When Sheldon's philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson, sends him into a tailspin tonight on Young Sheldon, Meemaw decides to intervene. Meanwhile, George Sr. learns that Georgie has been skipping his classes.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

B Positive

On a new episode of B Positive, Drew realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina to throw a party for his dialysis group.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS

Sonic the Hedgehog

The world needed a hero, we got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic The Hedgehog, aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic’s unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski, to save the planet in this live-action adventure comedy that’s fun for the whole family.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Tonight some celebrities are spinning the iconic wheel on Wheel of Fortune. Tonight's celebrities include Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC