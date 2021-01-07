What's on TV for Thursday, January 7

Tonight NBC is debuting Mr. Mayor, a new comedy starring Ted Danson from writers behind 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. You’ve got two different NBA games to choose from tonight, and there are new episodes of Young Sheldon, Ask This Old House, and more on tonight as well.

NBA Basketball

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking onThe Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:30pm EST from Barclays Center. Later at 10pm EST the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Denver Nuggets from the Ball Arena.

Watch starting at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Mr. Mayor

Ted Danson's newest comedy, Mr. Mayor, officially debuts tonight. His character, Neil Bremer, starts his first day as mayor of Los Angeles where he faces new challenges on the job and at home.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Young Sheldon

Tonight Sheldon attends college orientation, but things don't exactly go as he planned, Mary gets mistaken for a student and gets invited to a party, and George Sr. helps Pastor Jeff set up a children's nursery.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Ask This Old House

Tonight on Ask This Old House, Heath installs landscape lights in a garden and Mark helps a homeowner redo his walkway.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on PBS

Pieces of a Woman

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Beat Bobby Flay

Tonight on a new episode of Beat Bobby Flay, Flay makes a dangerous wager with Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson, but it may cost him the game. Also, chefs Sammy Monsour and Whitney Thomas stop by to try to walk away with a win.

Watch at 8pm EST on Food Network