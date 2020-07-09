What's on TV for Thursday, July 9, 2020
It may not be the weekend just yet, but there's still plenty to watch today to get you into that home stretch!
There's lots of fun to be had on prime-time, with Mom continuing to bring the sitcom fun and Don't adding in some fun gameshow flair. If you like things a little bit more serious, Blindspot returns with a thrilling new episode and it's time for Into the Dark's season finale.
Check out the full listings below:
Thursday’s Prime-Time Shows
- Mom, CBS, 8:00 PM: Christy has to perform some questionable tasks for her boss
- Don’t, ABC, 8:00 PM: Don’t Go Chasing Cedar Rapids
- Blindspot, NBC, 8:00 PM: Surviving members of the team are captured and held by the FBI while Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan
- Labor of Love, FOX, 8:00 PM: There’s something about Kristy
- PBS News Hour, PBS, 8:00 PM: Covering national and international issues
- In the Dark, CW, 8:00 PM: In the shocking season finale, betrayal runs deep and the consequences are devastating
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent, MNT, 8:00 PM: A poker player is forced to collect money for a bookie after a big loss. Someone will pay the price with their life
- Chicago PD, ION, 8:00 PM: The intelligence and campaign worlds will collide after an attorney is murdered at a fundraiser
- Mom, CBS, 8:30 PM: Christy makes some questionable changes at the bar
- NCIS Los Angeles, CBS, 9:00 PM: A Navy Lieutenant goes missing, and it’s up to the NCIS team to solve the case
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 9:00 PM: This week features the celebrity panel of Yara Shahidi, Russell Peters, Michelle Buteau, and Jeremy Sisto
- Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC, 9:00 PM: Benson has to investigate sexual assault allegations and Captain Tucker’s retirement party goes awry
- This Old House, PBS, 9:00: Mark and Jeff fight a chimney
- Chicago PD, ION, 9:00: Halstead’s hot head gets in the way when he crosses path with a criminal who got off on a technicality
Thursday’s Late-Night Shows
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 10:35 PM: Featuring Wesley Lowery and Judd Apatow
- Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 10:35: Guest host Billy Eichner, featuring Billy Porter
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 10:34: Featuring Alex Rodriguez, Rhett and Link
- The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 11:37PM: Featuring Terry Crews
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC, 11:36AM: Featuring Amanda Peet, Ramy Youssef and Patrisse Cullors
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NCB, 12:36AM: Featuring Abby Elliott and Adam Pally
Thursday’s Sports on TV
- MLS: NYCFC vs. Philadelphia Union, ESPN, 9AM
- Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 1PM
- EFL: Leeds United vs. Stoke City, ESPN+, 1PM
- PGA Tour: Workday Charity Open, Golf Channel, 3PM
- Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, NBCSN. 3:15PM
- Series A: Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan, ESPN+, 3:45PM
New Thursday on Netflix
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- The Protector: Season 4
