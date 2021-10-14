What's on TV for Thursday, Oct. 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight; Sheldon encourages Missy to question the Bible on a new episode of Young Sheldon, and Seattle's favorite redhead returns to Grey’s Anatomy.

Tonight the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Lincoln Financial Field.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants face off in the winner-take-all Game 5 of their NLDS from Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Sheldon encourages Missy to question the Bible. Also, Meemaw is determined to catch George Sr. in a lie, and Mary helps Pastor Jeff search for a youth pastor.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, Seattle's favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

United States of Al

Tonight on a new episode of United States of Al, Al and Riley take on second jobs as "repo men" to make extra money to send to Al's sister, but Riley's behavior while working becomes concerning.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bull

Tonight on a new episode of Bull, TAC's defense strategy for a client on trial for going public with classified governments under the Espionage Act is compromised when Bull experiences emotional turmoil.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Legacies

Tonight on a new episode of Legacies, after learning that Malivore has taken over Landon's body, Hope and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Another Life season 2

The stakes couldn't get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

Watch anytime on Netflix.