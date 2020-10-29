What's on TV for Thursday, October 29

Tonight the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Thursday Night Football. Coronavirus comes to Superstore tonight on NBC, and Elizabeth Banks hosts a new season of Press Your Luck.

Superstore

Superstore returns tonight with the premiere of season 6. After the coronavirus hits, Amy and Jonah try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions. The employees learn what it means to be considered "heroes" while Amy and Jonah's impending move to California looms large.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Are you ready for some football? Tonight the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers. Tonight's game will be played without dan in the stands from Bank of America Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Press Your Luck

Elizabeth Banks hosts a new season of Press Your Luck. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Elizabeth is joined by contestants Christopher Wagner, Cherie Mouton, and Larry Kligman.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Bradshaw Bunch

Tammy grows suspicious of Terry's romantic anniversary surprise trip to Paris. Meanwhile, Zurie joins in on the Bradshaw family tradition and finds her passion for showing horses.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!

Southern Charm

Southern Charm returns tonight with the first episode on season 7. Tonight Austen and Madison are back together, and their bond is stronger than ever – but it's Craig who's moved in with him after his house was damaged by a flood. Living with someone from her past, Kathryn reveals a bit of gossip to Craig and finds herself unprepared for the repercussions. With a new girlfriend and a therapist in tow, Shep's new and improved attitude leaves him determined to keep his nose out of his everyone's business.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo