What's on TV for Thursday, October 29
By Emily Price
Superstore returns tonight!
Tonight the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in Thursday Night Football. Coronavirus comes to Superstore tonight on NBC, and Elizabeth Banks hosts a new season of Press Your Luck.
Superstore
Superstore returns tonight with the premiere of season 6. After the coronavirus hits, Amy and Jonah try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions. The employees learn what it means to be considered "heroes" while Amy and Jonah's impending move to California looms large.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Thursday Night Football
Are you ready for some football? Tonight the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers. Tonight's game will be played without dan in the stands from Bank of America Stadium.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Press Your Luck
Elizabeth Banks hosts a new season of Press Your Luck. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Elizabeth is joined by contestants Christopher Wagner, Cherie Mouton, and Larry Kligman.
Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on ABC
The Bradshaw Bunch
Tammy grows suspicious of Terry's romantic anniversary surprise trip to Paris. Meanwhile, Zurie joins in on the Bradshaw family tradition and finds her passion for showing horses.
Watch at 9pm EDT on E!
Southern Charm
Southern Charm returns tonight with the first episode on season 7. Tonight Austen and Madison are back together, and their bond is stronger than ever – but it's Craig who's moved in with him after his house was damaged by a flood. Living with someone from her past, Kathryn reveals a bit of gossip to Craig and finds herself unprepared for the repercussions. With a new girlfriend and a therapist in tow, Shep's new and improved attitude leaves him determined to keep his nose out of his everyone's business.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo
