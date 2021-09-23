What's on TV for Thursday, September 23
By Emily Price
Tonight is night two of The Masked Singer premiere! The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of Alter Ego, and after a night of partying, Ross finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation on a new episode of Coroner.
College Football
Tonight Marshall is taking on Appalachian State in some College Football. Tonight's game is being played from Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ESPN
The Masked Singer
Tonight is night two of The Masked Singer premiere. On Night Two, Group A returns and is joined by two all-new Wildcard contestants for a competition unlike any other, as one more will be unmasked at the end of the night.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
Alter Ego
The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of Alter Ego. On Night Two, 20 contestants go head-to-head in the world's first avatar singing competition.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
Coroner
Tonight on a new episode of Coroner, after a night of partying, Ross finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
The Outpost
Tonight on The Outpost, Talon and Luna must make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Zed returns to the Outpost with a heavy burden.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
Tonight on a new episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles While listing a Hamptons-esque home in Hancock Park, James and David find themselves at odds with each other. Flagg goes to the next level to protect himself and his fellow agent.
Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.
Watch anytime on Netflix
