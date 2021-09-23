What's on TV for Thursday, September 23

Tonight is night two of The Masked Singer premiere! The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of Alter Ego, and after a night of partying, Ross finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation on a new episode of Coroner.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Tonight Marshall is taking on Appalachian State in some College Football. Tonight's game is being played from Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Watch at 7:30pm EDT on ESPN

The Masked Singer

Tonight is night two of The Masked Singer premiere. On Night Two, Group A returns and is joined by two all-new Wildcard contestants for a competition unlike any other, as one more will be unmasked at the end of the night.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Alter Ego

The auditions continue tonight on a new episode of Alter Ego. On Night Two, 20 contestants go head-to-head in the world's first avatar singing competition.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Coroner

Tonight on a new episode of Coroner, after a night of partying, Ross finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

The Outpost

Tonight on The Outpost, Talon and Luna must make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Zed returns to the Outpost with a heavy burden.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Tonight on a new episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles While listing a Hamptons-esque home in Hancock Park, James and David find themselves at odds with each other. Flagg goes to the next level to protect himself and his fellow agent.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Bravo

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Watch anytime on Netflix