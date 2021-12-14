What's on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Top Picks Tonight

The Voice season 21 reveals who America has chosen as the winner

Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico on The Bachelorette

Alabama is taking on Memphis in some college basketball tonight

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

The Voice

Tonight on The Voice, host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the Season 21 winner. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists and finalist/coach duets.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Bachelorette

Tonight on a new episode of The Bachelorette, Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico. On this week's fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries and test their limits.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

College Basketball

Tonight, No. 6 Alabama is taking on Memphis in some college basketball. Tonight's game is being played from FedExForum in Memphis.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

FBI: Most Wanted

Tonight on a new FBI: Most Wanted, while holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new Riverdale, unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead's quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Future Diary

In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

Watch anytime on Netflix.