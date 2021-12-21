What's on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Top Picks Tonight

Remember some of your favorite SNL Christmas sketches with the A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

A pair of delayed NFL games are playing tonight, including Washington vs Eagles and Seahawks vs Rams

Netflix is dropping a new holiday movie, Grumpy Christmas

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

SNL Christmas Special

Yes, it may be Tuesday, but that doesn't mean it's not a great time to watch a little SNL. Saturday Night Live's two-hour Christmas Special is airing tonight and will feature Christmas-themed sketches from the show's 47-year run..

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

NFL football on a Tuesday? Yep, though out of necessity more than design. Originally slated to play this past Sunday, the Washington Football Team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in a pair of crucial week 15 games.

Both games will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. Check 506sports.com to see what game your area will carry.

Grumpy Christmas

A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma's willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

College Basketball

Tonight, Southern California is taking on Oklahoma State in the Compete 4 Cause Classic. The game is happening at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Washington Wizards are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Barclays Center in New York.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.