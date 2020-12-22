What's on TV for Tuesday, December 22

Get ready basketball fans: you have not one but two NBA games to choose from tonight. At 8pm the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets, and then at 10pm the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the LA Lakers.

Beyond basketball, tonight The Bachelorette takes the bachelors to meet her parents and decides which one to propose to, and The Price is Right is airing a rare night episode of the game.

NBA Basketball

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Tonight’s game will be played from the Barclays Center in New York. Later at 10pm EST, the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the LA Lakers live from the Staples Center.

Watch at 7pm EST on TNT

The Bachelorette

Tonight Tayshia is introducing the remaining bachelors to her family. During the meeting, her father suggests that she might be making a big mistake. Proposal day arrives toward the end of tonight’s show and Chris Harrison can’t even tell what Tayshia might be thinking.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Price Is Right At Night

One of my favorite things to do during sick days as a kid was to watchThe Price is Right live. Turns out I'm not alone, and CBS has started airing The Price Is Right at night on occasion. Tonight you can catch an episode of TVs longest-running gameshow at 8pm.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option.

Watch anytime on Netflix

My Big Fat Fabulous LIfe

Tonight on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney has a close encounter with an ex-boyfriend, and wonders if she's ready to move on from Chase now that his infidelity has been exposed. Later, she escapes quarantine for a fun weekend friends' trip.

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC