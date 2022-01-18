What's on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Providence is taking on Seton Hall in some basketball tonight!

Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors on a new episode of black-ish

Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor on a new episode of Queens

College basketball

Tonight Providence takes on Seton Hall in college basketball. Tonight's game is being played at the Prudential Center, New Jersey.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports

Abbott Elementary

Tonight on a new Abbott Elementary, when a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally be able to help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

black-ish

On a new black-ish tonight, Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself. Meanwhile, Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors and learns a hard truth.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC

New Amsterdam

On a New Amsterdam tonight, Max and Helen adjust to sharing their lives and their problems, including the challenge of Helen's mother. Bloom and Reynolds treat a family after a horrific car accident lands them in the ER.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC

Batwoman

On a new Batwoman tonight, following a shocking revelation by Dee, Naomi enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on the CW

Our Kind of People

Tonight on a new Our Kind of People, Teddy provides Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence and gives an offer to Leah.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Queens

Tonight on a new Queens, while Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo's future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC