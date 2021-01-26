What's on TV for Tuesday, January 26

Tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son, Malcolm is working on a murder at his alma mater. Zoey’s looking for happiness on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Big Sky returns tonight after a brief hiatus.

Prodigal Son

Tonight’s new episode of Prodigal Son finds Malcom working on a case that involves the death of the headmaster at his alma mater. Jessica starts to reconsider her decision to end her relationship with Gill, and Martin grows closer to Friar Pete.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Tonight Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey makes an attempt to “choose happiness” but discovers that it might be harder to achieve than she thinks. Meanwhile, Max and Mo face challenges as business partners, and David re-evaluates his priorities.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

NCIS

On a new episode of NCIS, Bishop and Torres find themselves in a shootout at a former sheriff’s residence, which also happens to be a historical site. While there, they manage to get themselves accidentally locked in the abandoned jail cells.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Nurses

Tonight on Nurses, Naz discovers that the patient she’s treating has a more serious condition than originally thought, a discovery that leads her to form a bond with the patient’s cousin. Damien and Wold also has some conflicts after an exhausted Wolf has trouble on the job.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC

Big Sky

Big Sky returns to TV tonight after a brief hiatus. Tonight Cassie and Jenny learn what actually happened to Cody, which leads them both to team up together to find Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrily deals with the fact that she didn’t really know her husband.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

Go Dog Go

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, Chopped legends face off for a chance at the $100,000 finale. The first dish they have to make? An appetizer that incorporates a sweet breakfast item.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network