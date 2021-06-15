What's on TV for Tuesday, June 15

The Chicago Cubs are taking on the New York Mets in some baseball tonight! The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Swimming finals in men's and women's 100m backstroke, Rob Lowe welcomes contestants on a new episode of Mental Samurai, and the ladies compete in Luann's 70's inspired Halloween pageant on a new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials

The 202ONE U.S. Tokyo Olympic Trials continue tonight with Swimming finals in men's and women's 100m backstroke; men's 200m freestyle and women's 100m breaststroke on Day 3 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Chicago Cubs are taking on the New York Mets in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Mets, Citi Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

A wealthy, Nigerian-American teenager is pulled over by police, shot to death, and immediately awakens, trapped in a terrifying time loop that forces him to confront difficult truths about his life and himself. Tackling the social issues of racism, police brutality, LGBTQ acceptance, mental health and addiction, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson confronts these seminal issues, all too prevalent in American society.



Watch anytime on Hulu

Mental Samurai

Tonight on a new episode of Mental Samurai, Rob Lowe welcomes contestants, including a model, a former military man, a woman who lost her childhood home in Hurricane Dorian, and a recent black belt in karate.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Unwind Your Mind

On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed). Viewers can create a path based on their in-the-moment feelings and time constraints, and the Sleep journey can even end with a bedtime story. With its welcoming animation, and featuring the thoughtful communication style that’s made the Headspace app beloved by millions, Unwind Your Mind is an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to kick off or deepen their relationship with a meditation practice, or maybe just finally get a good night’s rest. Unwind Your Mind is the third installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, following the series Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep which are now streaming.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Real Housewives of New York City

Tonight on a new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, after the ladies compete in Luann's 70's inspired Halloween pageant, Leah receives devastating news about her grandma.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

Watch anytime on Netflix