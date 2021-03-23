What's on TV for Tuesday, March 23

Tonight the New Jersey Devils are hitting the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers, Kevin and Madison are spending time with an unexpected guest on This Is Us, and Kenan considers hiring a new manager on a new episode of Kenan.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the New Jersey Devils are hitting the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers in a little hockey. The puck officially drops at 7pm at Wells Fargo Center, the home of the Flyers.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

This Is Us

Last week on This Is Us had the Pearsons sitting down to dinner, Kevin and Kate on the west coast, and Randall and Beth and Beth’s mom on the east coast. After that dinner was over Kevin and Madison had a knock at their door, tonight we’ll get to see why that unexpected guest decided to make an appearance.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Kenan

Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, Kenan's former boy bandmate-turned-huge popstar comes to town. In looking at his success, Kenan finds himself doubting Gary's effectiveness as a manager and contemplates a change.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

Superman & Lois

On a new episode of Superman & Lois, Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha's passing. At the festival, Clark is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Max goes to Connecticut to bring his daughter Luna back to New York. Meanwhile, Bloom takes action to ensure her staff feels safe at work, and Reynolds returns to New Amsterdam and takes a backseat in the cardiac unit.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

black-ish

On a new episode of black-ish, Jack decides to go vegan. The decision makes Dre worry about messing up their bonding nights where they both would eat BBQ and watch MMA fights together.

Watch at 9pm EDT on ABC

The Flash

On a new episode of The Flash tonight, The Flash must deal with Abra Kadabra's sudden unexpected return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW