What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 9
By Emily Price
Max is faced with a wrenching decision when the hospital falls prey to a massive ransomware attack on a new episode of 'New Amsterdam' and it's a live results show of 'The Voice!'
College Basketball
Tonight, the college basketball season gets underway, headlined by the Champions Classic 2021, which will see No. 3 Kansas will play unranked Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and No. 10 Kentucky vs No. 9 Duke at 10 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York.
Watch on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The Voice
Tonight on the live results show on The Voice, eight artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
The Resident
Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a new group of interns, which include Billie's son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
Swap Shop
When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
Supergirl
Tonight is the series finale of Supergirl, which consists of the final two episodes, where Supergirl and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly and Lex.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
New Amsterdam
Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, Max is faced with a wrenching decision when New Amsterdam falls prey to a massive ransomware attack.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
