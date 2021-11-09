What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 9

Max is faced with a wrenching decision when the hospital falls prey to a massive ransomware attack on a new episode of New Amsterdam; it's a live results episode of The Voice!; and the college basketball season tips off.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

College Basketball

Tonight, the college basketball season gets underway, headlined by the Champions Classic 2021, which will see No. 3 Kansas will play unranked Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and No. 10 Kentucky vs No. 9 Duke at 10 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Watch on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The Voice

Tonight on the live results show on The Voice, eight artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a new group of interns, which include Billie's son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Swap Shop

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Supergirl

Tonight is the series finale of Supergirl, which consists of the final two episodes, where Supergirl and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly and Lex.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, Max is faced with a wrenching decision when New Amsterdam falls prey to a massive ransomware attack.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.