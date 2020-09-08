What's on TV for Tuesday, September 8

If you have kids at home, get excited: the second season of StarBeam arrives on Netflix today.

Sports fans can catch a new episode of Hard Knocks, which is following the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for their first season at SoFi Stadium tonight on HBO as well as a new episode of The Arena on TNT, where NBA stars have important conversations about everything from COVID-19 to systemic racism.

There’s also new episodes of Teen Mom 2, House Hunters, and more going on tonight.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Starbeam: Season 2

Season 2 of the popular Netflix series StarBeam arrives on Netflix today. When colorful villains come out to play, our 8-year-old her Zoey has the ability to transform herself into StarBeam, a kid-sized superhero who “Saves the day, every day!”

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Arena

In The Arena, NBA stars Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green head important societal conversations surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Black Lives Matter, systemic racism and other topics, with host Cari Champion. Tonight is episode two of the show.

Watch at 8pm EDT on TNT

America's Got Talent

Tonight's America's Got Talent is live from Universal Studios Hollywood. On it, eleven semi-finalists will perform to win $1 million and be crowned the most talented act in America.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows some of the teen moms from 16 and Pregnant through their first few years of motherhood. In tonight’s episode, Briana returns after a night with Luis. Isaac makes a confession to Kailyn, prompting her to reconsider her custody agreement with Jo. Jade is forced to juggle single-parenthood while preparing for her beauty license exam.

Watch at 8pm EDT on MTV

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HBO’s show Hard Knocks has been taking a look at the look at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for their first season at SoFi Stadium, offering behind-the-scenes access to each team’s preparations. Tonight is part 5 of the series.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HBO

House Hunters

On tonight’s House Hunters, a couple is looking to relocate to Los Angeles for a job opportunity but has a serious case of sticker shock when they discover how much homes cost in the area. He’s looking for something move-in ready, while she’s more interested in finding a spot with four bedrooms and is willing to do some renovations in order to save money.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on HGTV