What's on TV for Wednesday, August 19

Wonder what everyone else has been doing during quarantine? Tonight you can catch a glimpse of what’s going on in at least a few houses when MTV takes on quarantine in a new episode of True Life.

If that’s not your speed, there are new episodes of Big Brother, House Hunters, and America’s Got Talent happening tonight, and the NBA Playoffs are moving into Game 2.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with two televised games. We’re in Game 2 of the series for the playoffs, which are being played from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The first game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers starts at 6:30pm EDT and is followed by game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Watch tonight starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT

America's Got Talent

A new episode of America’s Got Talent airs tonight. Tonight you can watch five acts from previous nights as they move on to the semi-final round of the competition. If you watch the performances live, then you also have the opportunity to cast your personal vote for who you think did the best job in order to help them advance on to the next round.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on NBC

Big Brother

While we’re all stuck at home with your families, on Big Brother contestants are stuck in a house with relative strangers. Also unlike us, they’re trying to stay inside that house for as long as possible. Catch up with how the pandemic version of the house is going, and place your bets on who will get kicked out this week and miss out on their chance to win $500,000.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on CBS

House Hunters

Thinking of shopping for a new house? Tonight on House Hunters, an Ohio home buyer has acquired his real estate license with the idea that it would help him get the best deal on a house for his family. His wife, on the other hand, thinks that he may be too focused on the business aspect of things and finding that deal that he’s not actually considered what kind of house she and their kids would like to live in.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on HGTV

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories

Life in quarantine has definitely been a bit different for all of us. TV has created a True Life episode around some people’s experiences in lockdown. Tonight’s episode looks at “Love Under Lockdown” between two different couples, one a longterm relationship and another a new one. See how they handle making decisions big and small, all while being trapped in quarantine.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on MTV

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is back with new episodes starting tonight. Now in its fourth season, the show takes on some of the biggest cultural conversations of the day. That means expect to hear about the DNC, COVID, and other important issues impacting our nation right now.

Watch tonight at 10:30pm EDT on TBS

Growing Belushi

Has John Belushi ever struck you as a cannabis grower? Yeah, me neither, but here we are. Apparently Belushi has not only decided to become a cannabis farmer, he’s convinced someone to film him doing it. In the first episode of Growing Belushi airing tonight you can see how the actor and comedian’s new endeavor is going, and see first hand how his “I’ll do it myself” attitude leads to some mistakes along the way.

Watch tonight at 10:01pm PDT Discovery