What's on TV for Wednesday, August 25

The 2020 Paralympics are on tonight! The acts move on to the semi-finals tonight on America's Got Talent, and Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America to attain three Michelin Stars, visits the MasterChef kitchen tonight on a new episode of MasterChef.
2020 Paralympics
Tonight's coverage of the 2020 Paralympics includes coverage of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, track cycling and goalball.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports
America's Got Talent
Tonight on a new episode America's Got Talent, the acts move on to the semi-finals; viewers have one last chance to send their favorite act to the next round.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
MasterChef
Tonight on a new episode of MasterChef, Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America to attain three Michelin Stars, visits the MasterChef kitchen with a brand-new team challenge.
Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX
In the Dark
On a new episode of In the Dark, things get awkward when Murphy and her friends ride out the storm together.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Clickbait
In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Riverdale
Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, while helping Eric deal with his PTSD, Archie is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of "The Joy of Painting," Bob Ross.
Watch anytime on Netflix
